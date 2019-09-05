Last chance to nominate

A final call has been issued to get your Cornwall Apprenticeship Award nominations in.

The Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards is one of the leading training awards in the south west. Now in its fifth year, hosts Truro and Penwith College are again on the hunt for both apprentices and employers that are demonstrating outstanding achievement and commitment to apprenticeships.

Any learner or employer who is involved in apprenticeship training in Cornwall is eligible to be nominated, regardless of the college or training provider delivering their training, provided they are still training as an apprentice or completed their training after 1 June 2018.

For full details and to submit your nomination, click here. Deadline is for entering is 5pm Monday (Sept 9).