St Austell Brewery won Best Stout at the 23rd International Beer Challenge Awards 2019.

Black Square Russian Imperial Stout, the brainchild of St Austell Brewery’s brewing director Roger Ryman, was first brewed in collaboration with Moscow’s New Riga’s brewery.

The accolade follows on from the Championship Trophy that the stout received earlier in the year for ‘Best Strong Beer’ at the International Brewing Awards 2019.

Ryman said: “We’re so proud to have been awarded Gold for Black Square. The awards we have received for this wonderful dark beer is thanks to the collaboration and innovation that the brewing team enjoys here at St Austell Brewery.

“It is great to see a local Cornish brewer recognised globally for the quality of its produce.”