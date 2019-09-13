Coodes Solicitors has been recognised for its outstanding customer service to its clients by The ESTAS, the biggest award scheme in the UK residential property industry.

The ESTAS Group, which highlights the best firms for customer service involved in the home moving process, has revealed its annual shortlist for its third annual Conveyancer Awards sponsored by SearchFlow.

Coodes has been shortlisted for awards for seven of its offices across Cornwall and Devon, from Holsworthy in the east to St Ives in the west. Sophie Jones, a specialist in more complex property sales and purchases based in the firm’s Truro office, has been shortlisted for a People’s Award. These nationwide awards are for exceptional customer service.

The results are based purely on feedback data received from customers who were asked a series of questions about the service they received during the home moving process. Over 9,000 customers completed a survey providing 225,000 pieces of data relating to customer service delivered by conveyancing firms taking part.

Coodes brought home a total of six awards from the 2018 ESTAS, including being crowned best conveyancing branch in the south west, in Cornwall and in Devon.

Head of residential property at Coodes Solicitors, Sarah Cowley, said: “We are thrilled that seven of our offices have been shortlisted for awards in this year’s ESTAS. Being in the running for any award is a great feeling, but the ESTAS is special because it is based 100% on customer feedback.

“I am delighted that Sophie Jones has been shortlisted for a People’s Award. This is very well deserved – Sophie is a fantastic lawyer, dedicated and hardworking, and this recognition is a phenomenal achievement.”