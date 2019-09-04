The payroll team at advisory firm, Bishop Fleming, is in the running for a brace of national awards.

The firm has been shortlisted in the ‘Payroll Provider of The Year’ and ‘Wellbeing and Employee Engagement’ categories in The Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals’ annual Excellence Awards.

The firm’s payroll partner, Will Hanbury, commented: “I am absolutely delighted for the team that we have been shortlisted for not one, but two prestigious awards as it clearly demonstrates how we add significant extra value to our clients in managing their payroll administration, as well as ensuring our staffs wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do.”

“Our shortlisting is based on the judges’ view of how we have delivered innovation, a return on our clients’ investment, the quality of our service, and the positive impact the wellbeing initiatives have had on our staff.”

The results will be announced at a black-tie event on October 3 at the Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

Bishop Fleming is currently ranked 30th in the UK’s national league table of accountancy firms and listed in The Sunday Times Best Companies to Work For in 2019.