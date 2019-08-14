A leading luxury holiday lettings company in Cornwall has been nominated for an internationally-recognised travel industry award.

Cornish Gems, which manages a portfolio of 180 of Cornwall’s finest holiday homes, is a nominee for the Best UK Holiday Cottage Company in the 2019 British Travel Awards (BTAs). The winner will be determined by the public who have until September 30 to vote.

Gems won Silver at the BTAs three years ago and hopes to be successful again in 2019. The winners will be announced at the BTA Gala Awards Dinner in London on November 27.

Cornish Gems is a local business founded in 2007 by co-managing directors Julianne Shelton and Nadia Macer-Wright. With offices in St Ives and Truro, the company employs more than 100 people.

To support the BTAs campaign to encourage public voting, Cornish Gems has donated a £1,500 voucher towards a stay at one of its homes Tresladon, in Mawgan Porth. The prize joins over 20 other luxury holiday prizes including a Jaguar F-Type, in a prize draw which everyone voting in the BTAs will be entered into for a chance to win.

Commenting on the nomination, Shelton said: “We are immensely proud to have been nominated for the British Travel Awards again this year. Our team work incredibly hard to ensure the highest standards of accommodation for guests to enjoy whilst on holiday in our beautiful county.”

To vote for Cornish Gems in the British Travel Awards, click here.