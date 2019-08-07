Seven heaven at Charcuterie Awards

Duchy Charcuterie clinched seven accolades at the British Charcuterie Awards last week, including Best New Product.

The awards were launched in 2018 to celebrate the quality and variety of British Charcuterie, and to promote understanding of this growing speciality food niche. Final judging for the 2019 awards took place at Countryfile Live at Blenheim Palace last week.

Marc Dennis, who founded Duchy Charcuterie in 2015, missed out on claiming the Champion Producer award by the narrowest margin – just four points separated him from overall winner, Lishman’s of Ilkley.

Dennis’ Spalla – a traditional form of charcuterie made from cured pork shoulder and originating from near Parma – was particularly singled out by the expert judges at The British Charcuterie Awards, who gave it a Gold Medal as well as naming it Best New Product.

Duchy Charcuterie’s N’duja, Spianata and Hog’s Pudding were also all given awards at the competition, which saw hundreds of entries.

Henrietta Green, founder of the British Charcuterie Awards, commented: “Marc’s passion, dedication and skill is very apparent – his products were all of the highest quality, their textures and flavours beautifully balanced. His approach marries tradition and innovation and I’m sure we’ll see more of him at the British Charcuterie Awards in the future.”