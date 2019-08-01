Search on for small business stars

The search is on once again to find and salute the most outstanding small businesses from Cornwall and the wider south west.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has today (Aug 1) launched the ‘FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020’ which will culminate in both regional and national finals next spring.

Small businesses throughout the south west will battle it out for prizes across 12 categories and the free-to-enter awards are open to both FSB members and non-members alike.

The awards in 2019 saw ARCO2 Architecture Ltd of Bodmin win the FSB South West Ethical-Green Business of the Year trophy and there was a host of fellow Cornish companies shortlisted – The Vine An Gwinbrenn from Wadebridge, Cornwall Marine Network, Float Digital Marketing, Leap, Mother Ivey’s Holiday Park, NSN Electrical Limited and Oh So Social.

The south west area winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony at Somerset County Cricket Ground in February and will then go forward to a glittering national UK ‘FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards’ final in May.

Roger Tarrant, the Cornwall-based FSB regional chair for the south west, said: “For a chance to be recognised as the best small business in the south west, as well as in the whole UK, I would encourage all small businesses to enter the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards.”

The 12 FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020 categories are:

Wellbeing in Small Business Award

Environmental Business of the Year

Digital/E-commerce Business of the Year

Sole Trader of the Year

High Growth Business of the Year

Micro-business of the Year

Start-up Business of the Year

Young Entrepreneur (aged 30 and under)

Business and Product Innovation Award

Family Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Community Business of the Year (area level only)

For further information and to enter the awards visit www.fsbawards.co.uk