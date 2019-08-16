Seafood stars set to shine

Prawn on the Lawn in Padstow has been named as one of the 12 finalists in the 2019 Seafood Restaurant of the Year competition.

The shortlist has been announced today (Aug 16) by competition sponsor Seafish, the public body that supports the £10 billion UK seafood industry, and organiser the Caterer.

The competition is open to all UK restaurants that include fish and shellfish on their menus. It was created to find and celebrate restaurants demonstrating excellence in the cooking and serving of fish and shellfish, as well as evidence of good fish and shellfish knowledge among staff.

Over the next few weeks the shortlisted restaurants will be visited by a mystery diner, who will appraise the level of customer service provided as well as assessing the quality of dishes offered on menus. Scores from this judging round will then be combined with the initial assessments to determine a final top five shortlist which will be announced at the end of September, before the overall winner is crowned in October.