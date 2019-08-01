Nominations are now open for the 2019 Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards.

Now in its fifth year, the Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards is well established as one of the leading training awards in the south west.

Hosted by Truro and Penwith College, the hunt is on for both apprentices and employers that are demonstrating outstanding achievement and commitment to apprenticeships.

Any learner or employer who is involved in apprenticeship training in Cornwall is eligible to be nominated, regardless of the college or training provider delivering their training, provided they are still training as an apprentice or completed their training after 1 June 2018.

David Walrond, principal of Truro and Penwith College, said: “The awards present a perfect opportunity to recognise quality, and to really celebrate countywide success in apprenticeship training and the great contributions of learners and their employers to Cornwall’s economic prospects.”

Nominations will close on September 9, with the awards presented on November 15. For full details, click here.