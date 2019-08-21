Marine Academy on awards shortlist

Cornwall Marine Academy (CMA), a subsidiary company of Cornwall Marine Network (CMN), has been named as one of the best in the UK’s £40 billion maritime sector after being shortlisted in the first-ever Maritime UK Awards.

Cornwall Marine Academy (CMA) has been shortlisted in the Future Skills category after impressing industry judges.

Cornwall Marine Network created the CMA to find solutions to problems reported by local marine employers when trying to employ young people for their future workforce. Employers commented on insufficient employability skills, young people lacking awareness of career opportunities in the marine sector, a lack of any meaningful work experience and a poor work ethic.

In response, CMA challenged and supported marine employers to provide solutions to the issue of preparing young people for their future marine careers. CMA is now firmly established in the sector and goes from strength to strength.

Director Aurelie Nollet said: “This is an amazing recognition of the excellent work of the academy and wider CMN team.”