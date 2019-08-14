Hopes pinned for design award

A Cornish craft company has been shortlisted in the first-ever global Etsy Design Awards.

Etsy is an ecommerce website focused on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies from around the world. A total of 165 sellers worldwide are through to the judging process including Lee Foster-Wilson, who owns Etsy shop Bonbi Forest, which specialises in accessories.

She submitted personalised pin badges, a love token for both men and women.

Etsy sellers across multiple areas of expertise submitted their application for a chance to win $15k, a trophy, and a bundle of marketing and business prizes.