Showcasing the very best of business training across the south west, more than 150 business people celebrated the achievements of apprentices, individuals and businesses at a festival-style awards evening.

Held at Cornish Tipi Weddings, the Excellence in Business Training Awards 2019, hosted by CCB Training (Cornwall College Business) and supported by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), was “an inspiring evening” according to LEP board member Simon Caklais.

“We were delighted to be part of these celebrations,” he said, “hearing the amazing stories of apprentices, individuals and businesses which reinforce our vision to achieve thriving businesses, growing and enriched workforce skills that improve infrastructure and economic distinctiveness in our region.”

The twelfth annual Excellence in Business Training Awards recognised exceptional training and development in organisations across the south west; celebrating those companies that develop their staff through training and as a result have seen exceptional business successes.

This year saw double winners RG Kellow, based in Redruth, proudly accept the Young Apprentice of the Year – Levi Mitchell and the Skills Apprentices of the Year (19+years old) – Ross Harvey.

“Levi’s maturity and talents have shone through in a historically male dominated environment,” commented the judge of the Young Apprentice of the Year Award, Toni Eyriey, publisher at Business Cornwall.

Pirate FM MD, Mark Peters, who judged the Skills Apprentice of the Year category said “Ross is clearly a very hardworking apprentice, who has built up his experience, skills and knowledge, progressing from a very shy apprentice to a skilled individual.”

Elaine McMahon, principal and chief executive of The Cornwall College Group, opened the evening and congratulated all nominees on their success.

“The standard of nominations this year was exceptional,” she said. “The winners deserve particular praise for being recognised as the best in their category. It’s been a wonderful night of entertainment and celebrations and I’ve been humbled to be part of it. Congratulations to all the finalists and to our winners tonight.”

Roll of Honour

Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships Small (1-50 employees)

Sponsored by Cornwall Apprenticeships

Winner: Carefree

Runners-up: St Austell Town Council

Whyfield

Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships Medium (51-249 employees)

Sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (Clos LEP)

Winner: West Pharmaceutical Services

Runners-up: Baker Toms

Ocean Housing Group

Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships Large (250+ employees)

Sponsored by Penhaligon’s Friends

Winner: Pendennis Shipyard

Runners-up: Corserv Group

Eden Project

Young Apprentice of the Year (16-18 years old)

Sponsored by Business Cornwall

Winner: Levi Mitchell – RG Kellow

Runners-up: Amber Fry – Seasalt Cornwall

Jai Clemes – West Pharmaceutical Service

Professional Apprentice of the Year (19+ years old)

Sponsored by the Centre of Housing Support (CHS)

Winner: Kelly O’Toole – Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust

Runners-up: Charlie Penhaligon – RRL

Joseph Meridew – Seasalt Cornwall

Skills Apprentice of the Year (19+ years old)

Sponsored by Pirate FM

Winner: Ross Harvey – RG Kellow

Runners-up: Cook – Babcock International

Lauren Carlyon– DS Smith Packaging

Rural Apprentice of the Year (19+ years old)

Sponsored by CCB Training

Winner: Ben Edwards – CH & RJ Jordan and Son

Runners-up: Ben Watts – Cormac Solutions

Megan Lowman – Eden Project

Outstanding Commitment to Training Small (1 – 50 Employees)

Sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Skills Hub

Winner: Hodgsons

Runners-up: RG Kellow

Whyfield

Outstanding Commitment to Training Medium/Large (51+ employees)

Sponsored by Unlocking Potential

Winner: Ocean Housing Group

Runners-up: A&P Falmouth

Pendennis Shipyard

Individual Champion to Staff Development

Sponsored by Sapience HR

Winner: Janine Laity – Frugi

Runners-up: James Hampton – Seasalt Cornwall

Michelle Pearce – RRL