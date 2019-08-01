Showcasing the very best of business training across the south west, more than 150 business people celebrated the achievements of apprentices, individuals and businesses at a festival-style awards evening.
Held at Cornish Tipi Weddings, the Excellence in Business Training Awards 2019, hosted by CCB Training (Cornwall College Business) and supported by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), was “an inspiring evening” according to LEP board member Simon Caklais.
“We were delighted to be part of these celebrations,” he said, “hearing the amazing stories of apprentices, individuals and businesses which reinforce our vision to achieve thriving businesses, growing and enriched workforce skills that improve infrastructure and economic distinctiveness in our region.”
The twelfth annual Excellence in Business Training Awards recognised exceptional training and development in organisations across the south west; celebrating those companies that develop their staff through training and as a result have seen exceptional business successes.
This year saw double winners RG Kellow, based in Redruth, proudly accept the Young Apprentice of the Year – Levi Mitchell and the Skills Apprentices of the Year (19+years old) – Ross Harvey.
“Levi’s maturity and talents have shone through in a historically male dominated environment,” commented the judge of the Young Apprentice of the Year Award, Toni Eyriey, publisher at Business Cornwall.
Pirate FM MD, Mark Peters, who judged the Skills Apprentice of the Year category said “Ross is clearly a very hardworking apprentice, who has built up his experience, skills and knowledge, progressing from a very shy apprentice to a skilled individual.”
Elaine McMahon, principal and chief executive of The Cornwall College Group, opened the evening and congratulated all nominees on their success.
“The standard of nominations this year was exceptional,” she said. “The winners deserve particular praise for being recognised as the best in their category. It’s been a wonderful night of entertainment and celebrations and I’ve been humbled to be part of it. Congratulations to all the finalists and to our winners tonight.”
Roll of Honour
Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships Small (1-50 employees)
Sponsored by Cornwall Apprenticeships
Winner: Carefree
Runners-up: St Austell Town Council
Whyfield
Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships Medium (51-249 employees)
Sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (Clos LEP)
Winner: West Pharmaceutical Services
Runners-up: Baker Toms
Ocean Housing Group
Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships Large (250+ employees)
Sponsored by Penhaligon’s Friends
Winner: Pendennis Shipyard
Runners-up: Corserv Group
Eden Project
Young Apprentice of the Year (16-18 years old)
Sponsored by Business Cornwall
Winner: Levi Mitchell – RG Kellow
Runners-up: Amber Fry – Seasalt Cornwall
Jai Clemes – West Pharmaceutical Service
Professional Apprentice of the Year (19+ years old)
Sponsored by the Centre of Housing Support (CHS)
Winner: Kelly O’Toole – Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust
Runners-up: Charlie Penhaligon – RRL
Joseph Meridew – Seasalt Cornwall
Skills Apprentice of the Year (19+ years old)
Sponsored by Pirate FM
Winner: Ross Harvey – RG Kellow
Runners-up: Cook – Babcock International
Lauren Carlyon– DS Smith Packaging
Rural Apprentice of the Year (19+ years old)
Sponsored by CCB Training
Winner: Ben Edwards – CH & RJ Jordan and Son
Runners-up: Ben Watts – Cormac Solutions
Megan Lowman – Eden Project
Outstanding Commitment to Training Small (1 – 50 Employees)
Sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Skills Hub
Winner: Hodgsons
Runners-up: RG Kellow
Whyfield
Outstanding Commitment to Training Medium/Large (51+ employees)
Sponsored by Unlocking Potential
Winner: Ocean Housing Group
Runners-up: A&P Falmouth
Pendennis Shipyard
Individual Champion to Staff Development
Sponsored by Sapience HR
Winner: Janine Laity – Frugi
Runners-up: James Hampton – Seasalt Cornwall
Michelle Pearce – RRL