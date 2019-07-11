Eatdrinksleep has won the Restaurant Wine List of the Year award at the International Wine Challenge (IWC) Merchant Awards.

Eatdrinksleep is a small, family-owned business with two restaurants in west Cornwall (Old Coastguard, Mousehole and Gurnard’s Head, Zennor) and another in Wales, The winner was chosen from a high-quality, otherwise all-London shortlist that also included The Ritz, Vinoteca, Tate Catering, Enoteca Turi and Blandford Comptoir.

Edmund Inkin, one of two brothers who owns EATDRINKSLEEP, said: “After the sheer grimness of the recent fire at The Old Coastguard, this is something that matters enormously to us.

“Our wine team work so hard at putting the smile on our guests’ face. They have great taste, even better palates and are absolutely committed to making sure that wine is an integral part of our restaurant experience.”

Josh Spencer, a senior manager and responsible for putting together the list at The Gurnard’s Head, added: “It’s an absolute pleasure to put together a wine list, although not as easy as it seems. It’s never choosing wines that do go on the list that’s difficult, it’s always the ones that you have to leave out.

“I’d really like to thank all of our brilliant wine suppliers: they are what makes this work, sniffing out wines from small producers who farm their vines properly and know what to do once the juice is in their cellars.”