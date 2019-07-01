Cornwall has again been nominated for Best UK Holiday Destination at the British Travel Awards 2019 and is looking for your help.

The Duchy is looking to regain its title after just missing out in 2018 in winning it for an unprecedented tenth year in a row.

Visit Cornwall is urging everybody who loves Cornwall to vote this year at www.visitcornwall.com/vote-for-cornwall.

Chief executive, Malcolm Bell, said: “We all love Cornwall and we know what’s so special about it, and millions of our regular visitors agree. So, let’s all vote for Cornwall, whether you live here, lived here or love to visit, to show our love for one very special place.”

Jill Stein, chair of Visit Cornwall, added: “It’s fantastic to see Cornwall getting the recognition it deserves as a great holiday destination. Awards like this give us the opportunity to celebrate our beautiful county and I’d encourage everyone that loves Cornwall to show their support by voting.”

Voting will close on September 30 with the winners announced at the BTA Gala Awards Dinner, being held in London on November 27.