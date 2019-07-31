Shortlisted for Champion Beer of Britain

The Driftwood Spars Brewery in St Agnes has reached the final stages of the CAMRA Champion Beer of Britain Awards.

It’s the second year in a row that the Cornish microbrewery has made it through to the final judging; last year Lou’s Brew was shortlisted, just missing out on a medal.

Head brewer Pete Martin will be travelling to the Great British Bear Festival on August 6 to hear the winners announced, along with landlady Louise Treseder.

The Champion Beer of Britain is one of the most prestigious beer competitions in the world; it is the ultimate honour for UK brewers.