Award-winning communications company DCA Public Relations is celebrating a quartet of client wins.

DCA is a long-established business which last year moved from its Bodmin base to open new offices in Plymouth and Truro, giving it a wider reach to manage accounts for clients across the region and nationally.

The strategy has already paid off with DCA winning a Cornwall Business Award for Best Marketing Campaign last month, and being shortlisted as Small Business of the Year in the Plymouth Business Awards in May.

Now DCA has secured four new clients with remits spanning strategic PR, digital marketing, copywriting and social media, all in the last month:

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership has appointed DCA to handle all of its PR and communications for a further three years following a competitive tender. DCA will deliver PR, copywriting, social media and video content services.

DCA director Jason Clark said: “We are delighted and very proud to have secured a new contract for Cornwall and Isles of Scilly LEP, and to welcome a further three exciting new clients to DCA.

“It comes hard on the heels of our recent awards successes, and our appointment earlier this year to manage the Cornwall Apprenticeships campaign on behalf of the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Skills Hub, which includes producing a new website, social media content and video case studies.”