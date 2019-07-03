Cornish care home company Swallowcourt received a brace of accolades at the Outstanding Care Awards for Devon and Cornwall.

As well as picking up the Employer of the Year Award, it also collected a Special Category Award, which is given to the person or organisation who overall has made the most significant contribution to health and social care during the year.

Swallowcourt director, Leah Marsh, said: “The recognition from the professional judging panel in making these awards fills us with pride because it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of a truly amazing workforce and reinforces our reputation as an employer of choice within the health and social care sector.”