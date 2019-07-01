CIPR award for Agile PR

A Cornwall chartered public relations expert has been named as Outstanding Independent Practitioner at the national Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Excellence Awards.

Rachel Picken, who runs Truro-based Agile PR & Communications Ltd, beat seven other PR professionals from across the UK to win the accolade.

She said: “Since I was shortlisted in this award last year, I have been evolving my business to become more strategic, national facing and innovative. I’m so incredibly proud to be recognised at this level amongst my professional peers.”

In announcing the award, the CIPR Excellence judges praised her entrepreneurial spirit, professionalism and how she ‘gives back’ to industry.

They said: “Rachel is a worthy winner of this award. Her dedication to professional excellence is evident through her work.

“Rachel’s thoughtful analysis of how to run her business is outstanding. She’s already sharing what she’s learnt by growing her business to enable other practitioners to thrive. Rachel has applied Agile project management methodology to benefit not only herself, but her clients.

“She gives back to the industry through her extensive volunteering in the south west and uses her strong entrepreneurial spirit and innovative ways to grow her business.”