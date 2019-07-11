Award nominations for Old Barn

The Old Barn self-catering cottage in Tregonetha has received a 97% score in Visit England’s recent 5-star gold assessment and been nominated for two more national awards.

The latest accolades follow regular gold awards in Cornwall Tourism Awards and the South West Tourism Awards over the last few years and see the property shortlisted in the 2019 Best Eco-Friendly Rental category of the Schofields Holiday Home Awards and in SME News’ 2019 Southern Enterprise Awards.

“I’m over the moon with these latest nominations,” said Old Barn owner Stephen Chidgey. “We work very hard to ensure the best possible accommodation experience for our guests and independent endorsements like these underline the quality of service we provide. I’m very proud of our exceptionally high Visit England assessment too.”