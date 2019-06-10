A Cornish baker from Redruth has been named Young Baker of the Year in the National Bakery Awards.

Owen Morris, 20, who is a team leader at Prima Bakeries of Scorrier, started his baking career as an apprentice at Prima Bakeries in 2016 aged just 16.

The business is one of the few bakeries currently involved in training apprentices in Cornwall. MD, Mark Norton, said: “We got involved with the apprentice programme because we had noticed how few youngsters were choosing a career in bakery. That seemed crazy when bakery is our major manufacturing industry here in Cornwall.

“We felt that, by offering a properly supported training programme, we could not only develop the skilled workforce we need but also create rewarding career opportunities for the next generation of bakers.

“Owen has stood out as someone who had a real passion for baking from the start. He has developed a wide range of expertise and we had no hesitation in taking him on as a full-time baker once his apprenticeship was complete. We are absolutely delighted that he has received this recognition, which is very well deserved. We are very proud of him.”