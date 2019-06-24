National award for SAPC

St Austell Printing Company (SAPC) has been recognised as one of the UK’s most environmentally-friendly printing companies after winning a national award.

The family-run business was named Green Company of the Year at the Print, Design and Marketing Awards which took place in London last week

The Green Company award recognises a “thorough and ongoing commitment to sustainability” and was one of the most-fiercely contested categories, with SAPC up against a number of large printing companies.

When making their decision, judges commented that SAPC demonstrated “clear evidence of a strong focus and priority on reducing environmental impact” and they were “impressed with the engagement of the local community and on being a sustainable and responsible business, supporting great staff”.

This is the second major environmental award for SAPC in just eight months, having been named the Best Managed Medium Business at November’s Cornwall Sustainability Awards.

MD, Peter Moody, added: “Sustainability and the environment are at the heart of everything we do, so to be recognised nationally for our sustainability credentials is a real honour, especially against very strong competition.

“Print and paper are inherently sustainable industries and we are committed to promoting this. I am grateful to the entire SAPC team for their ongoing work and commitment to ensure that we are able to combine exceptional printing with sustainable ways of working.”