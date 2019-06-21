Communications agency, Wild West, has scooped the Consumer Relations crown at the 2019 PRCA Dare Awards.

The Truro-based agency received the award for its work with Devonian natural dog food maker, Forthglade. The ‘Beyond the Bowl’ campaign highlighted Forthglade’s focus on promoting better dog welfare and happiness – as well as health benefits from a natural nutritious diet.

Wild West director, Georgie Upton, said: “We have worked with Forthglade since 2016 and this award win reflects the ongoing work we have been doing with the brand to position them as the authorities in nurturing dog-owner relationships and trusted pet food producers.”

The PRCA Dare Awards seek out and reward the very best PR and communications professionals and campaigns, across the UK.

