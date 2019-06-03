Global awards for accountants

Two team members from regional accountant and business adviser, PKF Francis Clark, have been recognised as Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) ACA global top performers.

Corrina Mauger, assistant, based in the firm’s Truro office, has achieved the Railton Prize for her result in the Business Strategy and Technology ACA professional paper, while Exeter-based Matthew Day, senior, won the Howitt Prize for his success in the Financial Management ACA professional paper.

These recognitions mean that the pair have received the highest mark in their exams, sitting worldwide across ICAEW.

Their success was celebrated at the Chartered Accountants’ Hall in London, where they were invited to attend a special awards ceremony.

Tom Roach, partner at PKF Francis Clark, said: “Huge congratulations to Corrina and Matthew on their fantastic achievements. We are thrilled that their hard work and determination has paid off – they have a bright future ahead of them.

“Corrina and Matthew’s success really does reflect the level of talent that we are proud to have in our firm. This isn’t the first time we have multiple international prize winners, and it is fantastic that we have again shown that our regional firm can compete as a training firm at the highest level with anyone in the world.

“Achievements like this make 2019, our centenary year, even more special and give us additional reason to celebrate.”