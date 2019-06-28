Fifteen businesses left St Mellion International Resort with honours last night (June 27), many of whom were first time winners, as the best and the brightest were celebrated at the 14th Cornwall Business Awards 2019.

Organised for the second year by the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub, the awards saw finalists from Liskeard to Hayle and Newquay to Falmouth come together to share their success.

Trophies were awarded across several new categories as well as some old favourites; Best Family Business, Customer Service and Young Businessperson of the Year awards were joined by Best Business with a Purpose, Product of the Year and Best Marketing Campaign.

The winners included Nick Eagles from Sports 4 Tots, who won another new category – Sole Trader of the Year. The hotly-contested Exporter of the Year was awarded to Liskeard-based Ideal Foods Ltd and Bluefruit Software from Redruth went home with two accolades – Best Place to Work and Growth Business of the Year.

Whyfield Accountants MD, Laura Whyte, was named Business Leader of the Year while the Young Businessperson of the Year accolade went to Claire Mason from Wadebridge -based Kernow Fires.

And for the first time this year, the Business of the Year from the 38 finalists was decided by a public vote – which went to Cornwall Air Ambulance.

Some 350 business leaders attended the gala event, along with guest speaker – Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover.

“A huge and heart felt congratulations to all of the finalist businesses, and particularly to those who took home an award last night,” said Growth and Skills Hub operations director, Stu Anderson.

“Everyone should be rightly proud of their achievements and it is these businesses that are putting Cornwall on the map, adding weight to the county’s burgeoning reputation for innovation, creativity and excellence.

“We are no strangers to the phenomenal talent of our business community, and this year’s record-breaking number of entries only serves to highlight the amazing work that goes on every day and in every corner of Cornwall. It is an honour for the Growth & Skills Hub to continue to play a part in shining the spotlight on all of the finalists.”

AWARD WINNERS

Ambassador of the Year sponsored by Corserv

The School for Social Enterprenuers Cornwall

Best Business with a Purpose sponsored by the Eden Project

St Petrocs (Truro)

Best Customer Service sponsored by St Austell Brewery

Blue Flame Heating

Best Family Business sponsored St Austell Printing Company

Colwith Farm Distillery Ltd

Best Marketing Campaign sponsored by Commercial Estates Group

DCA Public Relations

Best New Business sponsored by Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership

Pitched

Best Place to Work sponsored by Cornwall College Business Training

Bluefruit Software

Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Unlocking Potential

Laura Whyte, Whyfield

Circular Economy Award sponsored by Tevi

Cultivate Cornwall CIC

Exporter of the Year sponsored by Pall Corporation

Ideal Foods Ltd

Growth Business of the Year sponsored by Access to Finance

Bluefruit Software

Product of the Year sponsored by Business Cornwall

Oltco Ltd

Sole Trader of the Year sponsored by Growth Hub

Nick Eagles, Sports 4 Tots

Young Businessperson of the Year sponsored by Truro & Penwith College

Claire Wilson, Kernow Fires

Pirate FM Brand Builder Award sponsored by Pirate FM

Odyssey Innovation Ltd

Business of the Year