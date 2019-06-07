St Austell Brewery has been crowned Supreme Champion at the National Family Business of the Year Awards.

The brewery also returned to Cornwall from last night’s (June 6) London ceremony with awards for Best Food and Drink Family Business and the regional title for the south west.

Paul Andrews, founder and MD of awards organiser, Family Business United, said: “St Austell Brewery is a fantastic family firm and is highly deserving of all the plaudits that winning this award brings.”

Brewery chief executive, James Staughton, said: “This is a fantastic award to win and I am incredibly honoured to accept the award on behalf of everybody at St Austell Brewery.

“We are a proud, independent, family-run business that’s been around for over 165 years but without the support of everyone involved in our constantly expanding and complex operations, we wouldn’t be the success that we are today.”