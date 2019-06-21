All roads lead to Cornwall Business Week next week, with a wide range of events to pique all business interests.

One of the traditional highlights of Cornwall Business Week is Finance in Cornwall, which is back for the 13th year. Organised by accountant PKF Francis Clark, this year the event returns to the Lighthouse Cinema in Newquay on Tuesday (June 25).

Delegates will hear from more than a dozen sources of funding and business support, aimed at matching SMEs to the suitable funding provider they need to grow their business.

That event will be followed in the afternoon at the same venue by the Sustainability Conference, which will feature industry experts speaking on a number of topics including renewable energy, plastic and water.

The following day and the attention turns to Scorrier House for the Innovation for Business – Making the Change for Tomorrow conference, hosted by Acceleration Through Innovation.

The full-day conference will feature an eclectic line-up of innovators, business leaders, researchers and academics, exploring how we can all incorporate innovation to not only secure our place in the future, but thrive in a fast moving and competitive landscape.

And then on Thursday (June 27) the future of our high streets will be debated as the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce hosts the half-day Reimagining Our Towns conference at the St Austell Conference Centre.

Cornwall Business Week will then be concluded in the evening over at St Mellion International as some of Cornwall’s best businesses will be revealed at the Cornwall Business Awards. And this year, Cornwall’s Business of the Year will be selected from a public vote, which will remain open right up until the night of the awards. To vote for your favourite business from the shortlist of finalists, click here.