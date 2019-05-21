World Superyacht Awards hat-trick

Falmouth-based superyacht specialist Pendennis triumphed in three categories at the World Superyacht Awards at the weekend.

Up against competition from boatyards across the world, Pendennis collected the three awards for Vijonara (sailing yacht 30m-59.9m), G2 (refitted yacht) and Haida 1929 (rebuilt yacht).

Joint MD, Mike Carr, said: “Our success at the awards is a true reflection of what experience, knowledge, skills and great teamwork can achieve.

“Our 420 strong team of tradespeople in Falmouth can truly take on any project and these awards demonstrate this. All of the directors are immensely proud of the team that we have built at the yard and the breadth of yacht projects we have worked on over the last 30 years.”