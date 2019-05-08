The world’s best strong beer

Black Square, St Austell Brewery’s Russian imperial stout, was awarded a Championship Trophy for ‘Best Strong Beer’ at the International Brewing Awards 2019.

Narrowed down from 133 medal winners, the final round of accolades – the Championship Trophies – recognise nine beers and three ciders as outstanding examples in their respective categories.

First brewed in collaboration with Moscow’s New Riga’s brewery, Black Square was awarded a gold medal for ‘Strong Beer above 10% ABV’. It went on to be named overall champion in the ‘Strong Beer’ category, in which it was nominated amongst four other award-winning international brews.

This year was a record haul for the St Austell Group (St Austell Brewery and Bath Ales) which took home five medals in total. As well as taking home gold for Black Square, St Austell Brewery was awarded silver for Bad Habit Abbey Tripel and bronze for Mena Dhu stout and Double IPA, Big Job. Lansdown West Coast IPA, one of Bath Ales’ latest brews was also awarded a silver medal.

Brewing director, Roger Ryman, said: “We’re so proud to have been awarded a Championship Trophy for Black Square. I was delighted when I first heard that we’d won a gold medal – something which has been a personal goal of mine since joining St Austell Brewery as head brewer, 20 years ago. To go on to be named best in class, in the Strong Beer category, is a huge honour.”