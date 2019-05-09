Cockwells was Highly Commended at the 2019 Motor Boat of the Year Awards in London last night.

Mylor-based Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding received the accolade for the ultra-luxurious Titian Tender that it launched to critical acclaim at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

The Titian Tender was one of six designs nominated in the Superboats category.

“The ambition of this gem of a boat yard is a joy to see,” commented the judging panel, which also described the Titian Tender as “a custom-built masterpiece”.

“Here, a flawless handcrafted wooden hull meets exhilarating water jet propulsion,” the panel added.

Cockwells MD, Dave Cockwell, said: “For the Titian Tender to have won the post-1980s category of the Concours d’Elégance in Cannes in the autumn was immensely pleasing, but I am equally pleased that she has achieved Highly Commended in this hotly-contested industry awards scheme, closer to home, following Motor Boat & Yachting’s rigorous sea trial and testing by the magazine’s technical experts.”

The price is from £750k plus VAT.

Dave Cockwell will be the subject of the CEO Interview in the June 2019 issue of Business Cornwall magazine.