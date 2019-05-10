The finalists for the Cornwall Business Awards 2019 have been revealed, featuring 38 businesses from Liskeard to Penzance and covering a wide range of sizes and sectors.

Helston-based children’s clothing company Frugi and leading software specialist Bluefruit Software are in the running for two awards, while Kernow Fires leads the way in the people categories, with finalist places for Claire Mason as Young Business Person of the Year and their MD Simon Breckon as Business Leader.

The awards are organised and hosted by the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub. Communications manager, Kirsty Miles-Musgrave, said: “With a record number of entries this year, we have been blown away by the quality and range of businesses that have taken the time to apply.

“For every category there was only a few points difference between the top three, which is a credit to how many great companies we have in the local economy.

“Our expert panel of 29 judges have reviewed, deliberated and scored the entries and every business on our finalist list is among the best in Cornwall.”

For the first time, the winners are still waiting to be chosen and the finalist businesses will make a pitch for the top spot during Showdown Day on June 12, where a panel get the chance to quiz the business on their entry, before the winners are announced at a glamorous awards night at St Mellion International on June 27.

Finalists

Ambassador of the Year sponsored by Corserv

CIS (UK) Ltd

The School for Social Entrepreneurs, Cornwall

Unmanned Survey Solutions Ltd

Best Business with a Purpose sponsored by Eden Project

Coastline Housing

Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust

St Petrocs

Best Customer Service sponsored by St Austell Brewery

Blue Flame Heating

Perfect Stays

Vision Independent Financial Planning Ltd

Best Family Business sponsored by St Austell Printing Company

Colwith Farm Distillery Ltd

Microtest

Treyone Woodcraft Ltd

Best Marketing Campaign sponsored by CEG

Beach Retreats

DCA Public Relations

Triskel Marine Ltd

Best New Business sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership

Pitched

St Blazey Recycle Reuse Resale CIC

Teacup Tearoom

Best Place to Work sponsored by Cornwall College Business Training

Bluefruit Software

Frugi

Whyfield

Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Unlocking Potential

Laura Whyte MD of Whyfield

Sean White owner of WeSUP

Simon Breckon MD of Kernow Fires

Circular Economy sponsored by Tevi

Cultivate Cornwall CIC

Odyssey Innovation Ltd

Tinkebu

Exporter of the Year sponsored by Cornwall Trade and Investment

Flann Microwave Ltd

Frugi

Ideal Foods Ltd

Growth Business of the Year sponsored by Access to Finance

Bluefruit Software

Fluid Branding

St Ewe Eggs

Product of the Year sponsored by Business Cornwall

Mappix for its education performance tracking software

Oltco Ltd for “Recycle Bound” driveway solution using waste plastic

The Cornish Bed Company for its Maud Bed

Sole Trader of the Year sponsored by The Growth Hub

Lauren Webb – Roscoe Communications

Nick Eagles – Sports 4 Tots

Rachel Picken – Agile PR and Communications Ltd

Young Business Person of the Year sponsored by Truro and Penwith College