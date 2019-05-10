The finalists for the Cornwall Business Awards 2019 have been revealed, featuring 38 businesses from Liskeard to Penzance and covering a wide range of sizes and sectors.
Helston-based children’s clothing company Frugi and leading software specialist Bluefruit Software are in the running for two awards, while Kernow Fires leads the way in the people categories, with finalist places for Claire Mason as Young Business Person of the Year and their MD Simon Breckon as Business Leader.
The awards are organised and hosted by the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub. Communications manager, Kirsty Miles-Musgrave, said: “With a record number of entries this year, we have been blown away by the quality and range of businesses that have taken the time to apply.
“For every category there was only a few points difference between the top three, which is a credit to how many great companies we have in the local economy.
“Our expert panel of 29 judges have reviewed, deliberated and scored the entries and every business on our finalist list is among the best in Cornwall.”
For the first time, the winners are still waiting to be chosen and the finalist businesses will make a pitch for the top spot during Showdown Day on June 12, where a panel get the chance to quiz the business on their entry, before the winners are announced at a glamorous awards night at St Mellion International on June 27.
Finalists
Ambassador of the Year sponsored by Corserv
- CIS (UK) Ltd
- The School for Social Entrepreneurs, Cornwall
- Unmanned Survey Solutions Ltd
Best Business with a Purpose sponsored by Eden Project
- Coastline Housing
- Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust
- St Petrocs
Best Customer Service sponsored by St Austell Brewery
- Blue Flame Heating
- Perfect Stays
- Vision Independent Financial Planning Ltd
Best Family Business sponsored by St Austell Printing Company
- Colwith Farm Distillery Ltd
- Microtest
- Treyone Woodcraft Ltd
Best Marketing Campaign sponsored by CEG
- Beach Retreats
- DCA Public Relations
- Triskel Marine Ltd
Best New Business sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership
- Pitched
- St Blazey Recycle Reuse Resale CIC
- Teacup Tearoom
Best Place to Work sponsored by Cornwall College Business Training
- Bluefruit Software
- Frugi
- Whyfield
Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Unlocking Potential
- Laura Whyte MD of Whyfield
- Sean White owner of WeSUP
- Simon Breckon MD of Kernow Fires
Circular Economy sponsored by Tevi
- Cultivate Cornwall CIC
- Odyssey Innovation Ltd
- Tinkebu
Exporter of the Year sponsored by Cornwall Trade and Investment
- Flann Microwave Ltd
- Frugi
- Ideal Foods Ltd
Growth Business of the Year sponsored by Access to Finance
- Bluefruit Software
- Fluid Branding
- St Ewe Eggs
Product of the Year sponsored by Business Cornwall
- Mappix for its education performance tracking software
- Oltco Ltd for “Recycle Bound” driveway solution using waste plastic
- The Cornish Bed Company for its Maud Bed
Sole Trader of the Year sponsored by The Growth Hub
- Lauren Webb – Roscoe Communications
- Nick Eagles – Sports 4 Tots
- Rachel Picken – Agile PR and Communications Ltd
Young Business Person of the Year sponsored by Truro and Penwith College
- Claire Mason from Kernow Fires
- Katherine George owner of Oh So Social
- Samantha Charles owner of Float Digital