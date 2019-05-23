Cornwall was celebrating at Wembley Stadium last night (May 22) as local firm ARCO2 Architecture was crowned Crannull Architect of the Year at the National Building Awards.

ACR02 director, Ian Armstrong, called it a “great night” for the Bodmin-based business.

“We are proud to deliver a great service to our clients and to travel all the way to London and to win here is such a true recognition of the pride, talent and hard work that goes into everything we do,” he said.

To win the award, ARC02 had to show judges examples of work completed over the past 12 months. The project had to have a total budget of under £500k and there had to be evidence of its design and any barriers it had to overcome.