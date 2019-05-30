A FAB award for Proper Job

L-R: Helen Sanderson (TMW Unlimited), Victoria White (TMW Unlimited), Tom Harman (TMW Unlimited), Laura Hicks (St Austell Brewery) and Megan Hocking (St Austell Brewery)

Proper Job, St Austell Brewery’s acclaimed IPA, scooped a Silver at an international branding and creative marketing awards ceremony in London.

Proper Job was awarded Silver in the brand identity category for its Make it a Proper IPA campaign at the 21st FAB Awards.

The international awards celebrate the quality of work supporting food and drink brands. More than 1,000 entries were submitted from over 60 countries and the winners were announced at an event at The Hurlingham Club in London.

Working with London-based marketing agency, TMW Unlimited, Proper Job’s new branding and supporting marketing was “designed to bring to life the IPA’s taste credentials”.

Jeremy Mitchell, marketing and communications director at the brewery, said: “We’re really proud of the Proper Job brand and the work that went into the creation of the Make it A Proper IPA campaign.

“We’re over the moon to get international recognition for our work with TMW.”

