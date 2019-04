Newquay-based Solar PV company, Naked Solar, was named Installer of the Year at the recent South West Energy Efficiency Awards.

MD, Tony Sampson, who sits on the advisory panel for Business Leaders for Low Carbon and is also an advisor to the Cornwall Sustainable Building Trust, said: “Being nominated for an award never ceases to energise me.

“Winning a regional award is particularly humbling as we have so many great companies helping customers fight climate change in the south west.”