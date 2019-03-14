Ginsters of Cornwall returned home from the 11th British Pie Awards last week with four awards.

Ginsters’ Cornish Handcrafted Chicken, Chorizo & Cornish Gouda Pasty was commended with a Gold, as was the Ginsters Moroccan Vegetable Pasty.

Also from the new premium range, the Cornish Handcrafted Cornish Pasty achieved a Silver, while Ginsters’ Cheese and Onion Pasty, scooped a Bronze.

Commenting on the accolades, MD Kieran Hemsworth said: “With it being our 50th anniversary, this a true celebration of a Cornish dish that we took to the nation.

“Our chefs bring together their own family traditions and trending consumer tastes to create the perfect recipes. The success at the British Pie Awards bears testament to their craftmanship and expertise.”