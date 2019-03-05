Porthleven-based eco packaging company Flexi-Hex has been named overall winner of the 2019 EcoPack Challenge.

The EcoPack Challenge is an annual competition held to find the world’s most sustainable new packaging innovations. This year 28 companies were nominated and just six were shortlisted to enter the final stage of the competition held at The Packaging Innovations Show at The Birmingham NEC.

Flexi-Hex impressed a panel of industry judges in a Dragons’ Den-style pitch showcasing its recyclable and biodegradable packaging sleeves.

Director Will Boex said: “To be announced as the most innovative new packaging product of 2019 was just brilliant. There was strong competition for the EcoPack prize this year particularly with single use plastic in packaging becoming an increasingly important industry issue.”