The 2019 Excellence in Business Training Awards opens for entries on Monday (April 1).

Now in its twelfth year, the awards are hosted by CCB Training, part of The Cornwall College Group, and attract hundreds of applications from large and small companies from all sectors across the south west.

“The awards are always a fantastic celebration of local business success,” said CCB director, Sally Foard.

“They have provided well deserved recognition for companies who have invested in training and enjoyed measurable benefits. Planning is already well underway for a festival-style awards ceremony on July 18 at the Cornish Tipi Holidays, a unique venue in north Cornwall.

“Apply now to be part of the celebrations, our judges are ready and waiting for the applications to start coming in.”

The awards are sponsored and supported by local businesses and organisations across the region including Pirate FM, Sapience HR, Business Cornwall, The Centre of Housing and Support, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Skills Hub, Cornwall Chamber of Commerce and Devon Chamber of Commerce.

Winners from last year include Fugro Geoservices, which proudly accepted the Skills Apprentices of the Year (19+years old) and the Individual Champion to Staff Development. Further winners included Pendennis Shipyard, P Chapman Construction, Kyra Varney, Talland Bay Hotel, Parnell Engineering Advanced, Alexandra Dunn, Shepherds Chartered Tax Advisers & Accountants, Wolf Mineral, Catriona Wilson, Positive Intent Therapies at The Powder Room and the Ocean Housing Group.

Foard added: “Continuously developing the skills of a business is fundamental to its success. To meet some of the employers and staff from the south west who are real proof of this is humbling and always a delight.”

Elaine McMahon, CEO of The Cornwall College Group, said: “In today’s challenging economic climate it’s good to know businesses are still prioritising training as they plan their budgets. Many are recognising that training has a positive financial impact as well as improving staff morale and retention. I would encourage any business not to be shy and to take the plunge and apply.”

Any business in the region can enter the 2019 awards by sharing how they have used staff training to improve their profitability, staff morale, retention, performance and to gain competitive advantage.

For a full list of categories and details on how to enter, click here. The closing date for applications is midnight Tuesday April 30.