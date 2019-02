China Fleet Country Club was named the 2019 Wedding Venue of the Year at the South West Wedding Awards.

The 180-acre venue in Saltash, which lies on the banks of the Tamar, was selected as the winner from venues across the South West.

MD, Dean Bennett, said: “Given the high calibre of these awards, we are over the moon at winning the top Town Venue award. It means so much to us that our efforts have been recognised.”