Cornish hospitality businesses gathered at Nancarrow Farm this week for the Hospitality Hacks Cornwall Awards, the culmination of a three-month campaign to celebrate smart thinking in the industry.

Created by the not for profit organisation Be the Business, the Hospitality Hacks scheme encouraged Cornish hospitality businesses to share their tips for improving leadership and productivity before the high season.

Over 200 Hospitality Hacks were received in total, with winners chosen by a panel of three industry experts.

Vicky Goldby from Be the Business said: “We are truly impressed by the number and standard of hacks that were submitted for the awards.

“The winning entries exemplify the drive and passion of those Cornish hospitality businesses that continue to thrive and delight their customers in an increasingly challenging industry. The winning hacks have ranged from using coffee granules as soil fertiliser, to hosting days out to motivate the team.”

The winners were:

Best Marketing and Promotions Hack – The Aussie Smoker – Understand your MVP

Best People Motivation Hack – Inn Cornwall – Host “out” days for your staff

Best Operations Hack – Dennis Cove Campsite – Buy your loo roll today

Best Kitchen and Catering Hack – Good Vibes Cafe – Waste not, want not

Best Customer Service Hack – The Old Mill House – Forgotten essentials box

Best Digital Hack – Cornish Tipi Holidays – Get your clients to advertise you

Special awards were given to Tregullas Farm (Most Popular Hack – Farming is magic), Potluck Cornwall (Most Creative Hack – Don’t do cold calls, cold tweet) and The Mote (Most Practical Hack – Limit and recycle your waste).

The Old Mill House, a bed and breakfast with a bistro near Padstow, was awarded the title of Best Hospitality Hack 2019, for demonstrating excellent customer service by providing guests with a forgotten essentials box including razors, toothbrushes and deodorant.

Adam Tomlinson from The Old Mill House said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been awarded the title of Best Hospitality Hack 2019 at the Hospitality Hacks Cornwall Awards, and have a renewed sense of confidence that we’re going the extra mile for our guests.”