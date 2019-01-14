Your chance to support Young Enterprise

Organisers of the Young Enterprise (YE) awards programme in Cornwall are looking for business sponsorship.

The YE awards are held each year and recognise students from schools and colleges, who have set up their own businesses competing to be named Best Student Company.

The Cornwall final will be held at New County Hall towards the end of March.

Organisers are seeking sponsorship of around £200 to support the delivery of the Young Enterprise company programme, which will include presentation of one of the trophies across various categories, including Best Overall Company.

Nationally, every year YE works with over 250,000 young people, supports over 9,000 teachers in both enterprise and financial education, with the help of more than 7,000 volunteers and 3,500 businesses. Since it was established, over 4 million young people have taken part in YE programmes in the UK. One million of these have run company programme businesses.

For more details, please email YE area manager, Stephanie Anderson.