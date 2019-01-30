TorFX retains Moneyfacts award

Penzance-based currency broker TorFX has been named International Money Transfer Provider of the Year for a fourth time.

The company received the accolade at the Consumer Moneyfacts Awards held recently at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

MD, Nigel Fox, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won this prestigious award for the fourth year running and especially honoured again to be voted by our clients as overall winner for providing excellent customer service.

“This is a resounding testimony to the dedication of our employees who work hard to ensure that our clients receive a really great service.”