Chartered firm of accountants RRL has been shortlisted for Employer of the Year in the South West FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards.

The FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards recognise the best small businesses and the self-employed from right across the UK, from every sector and industry. The awards are a celebration of small businesses, shining a light on some of the best, most innovative and most determined small businesses.

RRL Partner Nick Skerratt said: “We have put a lot of focus over the last few years on investing in the development of our staff and fostering a culture in which people feel valued. It is fantastic to receive recognition from a regional award and to be shortlisted as one of the best employers in the south west.”

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony taking place at Somerset County Cricket Club in Taunton on Thursday 7 February.