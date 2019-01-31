Local MD to judge design awards

A local business owner has been asked to judge a prestigious design award alongside CEOs of companies such as ITV, LEGO and Coca Cola, with the first round taking place this month.

The DBA (Design Business Association) Design Effectiveness Awards celebrate and champion examples of design that have had a measurable impact on business. Sue Hook from Sapience HR has been selected as a 2019 judge after winning a silver award for her eye-catching brand in 2017.

She said: “Since launching Sapience HR, I have worked with a range of businesses of all sizes from all industries and can see the impact of a well-designed brand on their growth – this is why we made the decision to invest in our own brand and ultimately enter the DBA Design Effectiveness Awards ourselves.

“To then be asked to be part of the judging process was a real honour and I am excited to look at all the applications.”

The first round of judging will complete this month, with winners shortlisted into Gold, Silver and Bronze awards by March and announced in June.