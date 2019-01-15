The search is on for the best of the best as the Cornwall Business Awards launch for 2019.

From innovation and excellence in best practice to inspirational stories of success and growth, the awards recognise companies that demonstrate why Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly is such a great place to do business.

Now in their 14th year, the awards are organised and delivered by the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub, which provides an independent and impartial service to help businesses grow through specialist support and training.

The application process has been revamped this year, as well as a number of new categories introduced. Kirsty Miles-Musgrave, communications manager for the Growth and Skills Hub said: “We wanted to give every type of business the opportunity to apply so, as well as new categories such as Product of the Year and the Circular Economy Award, we have also introduced Sole Trader of Year. 35% of the businesses the Growth Hub speak to are self-employed and we wanted to recognise this huge section of business activity in the awards.”

It is completely free to enter so register with the website to take a look at the categories and receive top tips and guidance from the Growth & Skills Hub on completing your application.

Any business or sole trader based in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly can apply. A handful of sponsorship packages are still available starting from just £500.

For a full list of categories and to enter the awards, click here.

Closing date for applications is March 31. Winners will be announced at a gala dinner on June 27.

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub and Skills Hub are part funded by the European Structural & Investment Funds and match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.