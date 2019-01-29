Businesses gather for awards launch

The search is on for the best of the best as the Cornwall Business Awards kicked off at an exclusive launch event supported by Avanti Communications.

Past winners and finalists joined this year’s sponsors and supporters to hear about all the new features for 2019.

Organising the Cornwall Business Awards for the second year, the Growth and Skills Hub team have been busy introducing new categories and re-writing all new questions. There is now an award for every business to apply for, from multi-national exporters to sole traders and traditional industries to high tech wizards.

The event was supported by Avanti Communications, which is based in Goonhilly and provides high-speed data communications via satellite across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It also runs the EU-funded Superfast Satellite programme, which connects Cornish businesses who are not able to access the fibre network to superfast broadband through a satellite connection.

Project coordinator Andy Williams said: “There are still regions in Cornwall that can’t get fibre or mobile connectivity, but satellite is there and all they need is to be able to see the sky. It’s a great opportunity for rural businesses as better connectivity is a really good growth enabler.”

The event was hosted at Aerohub Business Park, at the premises of last year’s Manufacturer of the Year – CIS Group. Design and marketing manager, Michael Fawke, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to receive Manufacturer of the Year. A truly fantastic accolade for CIS Group and the team behind Precision Homes. Our team are delighted to have received recognition for their efforts at such a prestigious, entertaining and well organised event, hosted by the Growth and Skills Hub and we have had a great spell this year following the awards.”

Any business or sole trader based in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly can apply, it is free to enter with applications open until the end of March. A handful of sponsorship packages are still available starting from just £500. For full details, click here.

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub and Skills Hub are part funded by the European Structural & Investment Funds and match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.