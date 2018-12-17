A Truro-based accountant was named Small Business Mentor of the Year at the IAB UK & International Business and Skills Awards recently.

Over the past two years, Whyfield MD Laura Whyte has committed over 200 hours of time to an Unlocking Potential programme to help local people to develop ideas and grow businesses.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted to win this award as mentoring is hugely important. It recognises that we believe in ‘investment for the future’ which is one of the most important things we do at Whyfield.”