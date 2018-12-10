Awards reveals new branding for 2019

The Cornwall Business Awards 2019 will launch in January with a brand refresh from Truro-based creative agency Vitamin Cornwall.

2019 will be the 14th year for the premier business event in Cornwall and time for a fresh look to go with a new direction for the awards, which aims to bring in ideas to make the applications accessible for every type of business; from sole traders to big business and local suppliers to those selling around the world.

“After picking up the baton last year, we wanted to shake things up a bit and introduce new and exciting elements to the Awards, with new categories, questions and judging process,” said Kirsty Miles-Musgrave, communications manager for the Growth and Skills Hub.

“This fresh design approach from the team at Vitamin Cornwall will also help us encourage people to apply for the first time in 2019.”

Jacob Beckett, owner of Vitamin Cornwall, added: “The new concept is about focusing on the businesses and people that are thriving in Cornwall.

“Taking the St Piran’s flag as the foundation, we created a viewfinder design for the logo, which can be used with the word marque, but also as a highlight to bring focus on the excellent work and award-winning people in the county.”

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub and Skills Hub are part funded by the European Structural & Investment Fund and match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.