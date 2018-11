Mother Ivey’s Bay Holiday Park has been awarded Silver at the World Responsible Tourism Awards.

The Padstow-based holiday park took Silver in the Best for Employment category at today’s (Nov 7) awards, which were presented at a ceremony in London.

The awards are a centre piece of WTM Responsible Tourism Day – the biggest responsible tourism event globally – with finalists coming from countries across the world including USA, Sri Lanka, Spain and South Africa.