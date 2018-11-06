Super Gold for Cornish Blue

Cornish Blue has won ‘Super Gold’ at the World Cheese Awards.

‘Super Golds’ are awarded to the top 78 cheeses who then go on to compete for the ultimate prize of world champion cheese.

Cornish Blue, which was world champion in 2010 and runner up in 2011, was this year awarded Super Gold much to the delight of founder Philip Stansfield.

He said: “As a former world champion it can be difficult to continue to make the Super Gold category so we are absolutely delighted that this has happened given the sheer number of fantastic cheeses that enter the awards each year.

“We are particularly proud of the provenance of Cornish Blue as all the milk we use is produced on our farm on the edge of Bodmin Moor.”

This year’s World Cheese Awards, which were held in Bergen in Norway, attracted over 3,500 cheeses from every corner of the globe. 230 cheese experts from 29 countries formed the judging panel.