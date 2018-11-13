A Cornish marine tech company has beaten off some household names to triumph at a prestigious international awards ceremony.

Triskel received the DAME Overall Winner award at the METSTRADE show in Amsterdam for its advanced generator-replacement technology ‘Integrel’.

Hayle-based Triskel was shortlisted alongside 63 innovative products from some of the most prominent names in the marine industry, including Garmin, Harken and Yamaha.

The DAME award is one of the most sought-after in the industry and focuses attention on the art and science of design in all aspects. The award is described as ‘the most significant marine equipment competition of its kind, anywhere in the world’. Judged by a panel of top boat, interior and industrial experts, alongside leading naval architects, nominees are divided into categories including functionality, practicality of use and innovation.

Integrel is claimed to be the future of power generation afloat. It completely replaces stand-alone generators by using the ‘spare’ capacity from existing inboard engines, with smart technology that generates up to 9kW of electrical power which can be stored in on-board battery banks, without compromising the engine’s performance.

MD Ken Wittamore said: “We are over the moon at receiving this award. We were up against some of the biggest names in the industry, and to have been selected not only as the winner of our category, but the overall winner, is a dream come true for us.

“Integrel has been the result of over ten years of development and testing. I am immensely proud of the Triskel team and everything they have achieved in bringing this game-changing product to market.”