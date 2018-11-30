Truro and Penwith College has been shortlisted as FE UK College of the Year.

The college is recognised in the shortlist for the 2019 TES (Times Educational Supplement) FE Awards for the development of its third campus at Callywith College in Bodmin, in addition to its investment in the planned Stadium for Cornwall.

Both projects are highlighted for delivering significant investment in Cornwall’s skills and infrastructure development and for boosting learning outcomes and socio-economic prospects for young people across the county.

College principal David Walrond said: “I am delighted that the work we do for Cornwall has earned this prestigious nomination and recognition at national level.

“What the new Callywith campus already delivers, and what the new stadium promises, are real tangible benefits for Cornwall. High quality centres of learning, business support, sporting and cultural activity enhance the quality of individuals’ lives and our collective socio-economic prospects.”

The winners will be revealed at a gala awards evening in London on March 22.